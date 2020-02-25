Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Historical Society hosts Annual Meeting

1/11
John Vreeburg (President)  (jon clark)
2/11
Roger Lindland  (jon clark)
3/11
Todd Hurrell, Holly Manion  (jon clark)
4/11
Norma Wiberg (Treasurer), Amirah Hall  (jon clark)
5/11
Larry Parente, Roger Lindland  (jon clark)
6/11
President John Vreeburg opens the annual meeting of the RSF Historical Society  (jon clark)
7/11
Peggy Brooks (VP), Betty Williams (Secretary)  (jon clark)
8/11
Members of the RSF Historical Society attend the annual meeting  (jon clark)
9/11
Ken Wood and Jeanie Rose-Wood  (jon clark)
10/11
Bibbi Herrmann, Bill Strong  (jon clark)
11/11
Sharon Alex (Administrator), Sharon Fabry (Docent)  (jon clark)
Feb. 25, 2020
10 AM
The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society held its Annual Meeting Feb. 18. This year the RSF Historical Society is planning new events to share with its members and friends. Also, the RSF Historical Society home at La Flecha House is looking to improve accessibility and safety in the update of its courtyard. The RSF Historical Society is planning to recreate the design of 1920s, the period when La Flecha House was built.

At its Annual Meeting, the RSF Historical Society presented events that occurred during this past year, including an announcement on the improvements made to La Flecha House and its buildings. This was made possible by a grant from the SD County Neighborhood Reinvestment Program. Visit www.rsfhs.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

