Mardis Gras cooking class benefits RSF Rotary Club

Samantha “Sam” Binkley, a Certified Health Coach and founder of Healthy On You, a line of organic, gourmet spice blends, held a Mardis Gras cooking class Feb. 23 at her Del Mar home. Twenty percent of the event proceeds will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, which helps support many philanthropic organizations and projects.

Participants in the class learned how to transform favorite food from New Orleans into “delicious healthy versions of themselves,” according to Binkley’s website. For more information, visit www.sambinkley.com and www.healthyonyou.com

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

