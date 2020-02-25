Mardis Gras cooking class benefits RSF Rotary Club

1/13
Samantha Binkley, Renae Farley, Amy Wynne, Tamika Franklin, Cheryl Anderson, Daniela Dale, Robin Chappelow, Zoelle Cacia, Brenda Martinson, Lisa Kern, Katie Hawkes ()
Samantha Binkley pours an ingredient into the pot of seafood gumbo ()
Samantha “Sam” Binkley, a Certified Health Coach and founder of Healthy On You, a line of organic, gourmet spice blends, held a Mardis Gras cooking class Feb. 23 at her Del Mar home. Twenty percent of the event proceeds will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, which helps support many philanthropic organizations and projects.
Participants in the class learned how to transform favorite food from New Orleans into “delicious healthy versions of themselves,” according to Binkley’s website. For more information, visit www.sambinkley.com and www.healthyonyou.com
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com