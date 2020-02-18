RSF Tea3 Foundation hosts ‘Cocktails & Art’

The Rancho Santa Fe Tea3 Foundation presented “Cocktails & Art” Feb. 11 at Nick & G’s restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured work by new artists. A percentage of their sales from the event will benefit the projects of the Tea3 Foundation, which include projects for organizations dedicated to helping children, military, and animals. Visit www.Tea3Foundation.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

