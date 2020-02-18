RSF Literary Society presents author Rebecca Makkai

1/13
Northern Trust Vice President Events & Marketing Kelly Colvard, author Rebecca Makkai, RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber (McKenzie Images)
2/13
Standing: Melissa Brewster, Jennifer Fernandez, Northern Trust Vice President Wealth Strategist Elaine Becerra, Sophia Alsadek, Alchera Ayyad. Seated: Becky Mezzino. Maria Assaraf, Vivian Glyck, Lola Green (McKenzie Images)
3/13
Cathedral Catholic High School teacher Brittney Cairns, students Salina Voegtly, Samantha Fay, Ian Grooms, Aubrey Filler, Anna Mendez Fogarty. Seated: Students Lindsey Miller, author Rebecca Makkai, Madison Stoddard (McKenzie Images)
4/13
Shar Jorgensen, Julie Hatoff, Stephanie Tarkington, Cindy Wollaeger, Jane Haskell, Wendy Turner, Anne Bogert (McKenzie Images)
5/13
Alison Gildred, Julie Connolly, Denise Pryor, Sam Przywitowski (McKenzie Images)
6/13
CM-Lit021120-01.JPG (McKenzie Images)
7/13
Sarah King (McKenzie Images)
8/13
Terry Burton, Vicki Monaco, Joanne Levy (McKenzie Images)
9/13
Sylvia Ré, Jeanette Ruchlewicz, Peggy Korody (McKenzie Images)
10/13
Kathie Terhune, Val Flynn, Linda Sarnowsky (McKenzie Images)
11/13
Lucille King, Carol Towne, Linda Monroe (McKenzie Images)
12/13
Carol Coburn, Bev Boyce (McKenzie Images)
13/13
Wendy Cronje, Kristine Salmon, Dottie Campbell, Kathy Hagan, Janet Mastrogany, Sherri Johnson, Susan Cook (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Literary Society hosted guest speaker Rebecca Makkai, author of “The Great Believers,” which was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, at the Literary Society’s Feb. 11 meeting at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. For more on Makkai and her book, see the story on page B7.
The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com