Future Legends holds ‘Truck Load of Love’ event

Mary Ann Smith, Nancy Hashim, Judy Arendsee, Greg Jacky. Please donate items for the Future Legends Ebay store, at www.ebay.com/str/Future-Legends-Corner-Store  (McKenzie Images)
Future Legends President Manese, Future Legends co-founder Vearl Smith, Julie Nelson, Shanna Schwarze, Juliann Ford  (McKenzie Images)
Future Legends COO Susan Bowers, Director of Events Susie Ault  (McKenzie Images)
Host Steve DiZio, Carol Cobourn, Co-founder Jim Boyce  (McKenzie Images)
Char Delaney, Diane Culp, co-founder Vearl Smith, Connie McNally  (McKenzie Images)
Mary Van Anda, Diana Macek  (McKenzie Images)
Host Helen DiZio, Bev Boyce  (McKenzie Images)
Feb. 18, 2020
9:35 AM
The Future Legends “Legendary Women” group gathered for an event called “Truck Load of Love” Feb. 12 at the RSF home of Helen DiZio. The event was held to raise money by supporting the Future Legends E-Bay Corner Store that DiZio manages on behalf of the organization. Guests were asked to bring gently used items that could be sold through the E-Bay Corner Store to help fill the organization’s “Truck Load of Love.”

Future Legends Scholarship Fund is “a qualified 501(c)3 charity dedicated to helping deserving students achieve their dreams of earning a college bachelor’s degree,” according to the organization’s website. The Fund began in 2012 in honor of Chuck Courtney, the renowned PGA Tour professional golfer who has dedicated much of his life to youth education. To learn more, visit www.futurelegends.org

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

