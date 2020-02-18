Future Legends holds ‘Truck Load of Love’ event

The Future Legends “Legendary Women” group gathered for an event called “Truck Load of Love” Feb. 12 at the RSF home of Helen DiZio. The event was held to raise money by supporting the Future Legends E-Bay Corner Store that DiZio manages on behalf of the organization. Guests were asked to bring gently used items that could be sold through the E-Bay Corner Store to help fill the organization’s “Truck Load of Love.”

Future Legends Scholarship Fund is “a qualified 501(c)3 charity dedicated to helping deserving students achieve their dreams of earning a college bachelor’s degree,” according to the organization’s website. The Fund began in 2012 in honor of Chuck Courtney, the renowned PGA Tour professional golfer who has dedicated much of his life to youth education. To learn more, visit www.futurelegends.org

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

