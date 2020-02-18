More than 450 walkers and their dogs participated in the 8th annual “5K Paw Walk in the Garden” held Feb. 15 at the San Diego Botanic Garden. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) and the San Diego Botanic Garden once again joined paws to raise funds that support programs for people, plants and pets. The event included presentation of a proclamation naming Feb. 15, 2020 “5K Paw Walk in the Garden Day” throughout San Diego County. The 5K Paw Walk is the only day of the year when families can walk their pets through the Garden.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com, delmartimes.net, encinitasadvocate.com

