RSF Garden Club hosts ‘Share The Love’ event

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held a “Share The Love” meeting and event Feb. 10 at the Secret Garden of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. Attendees were encouraged to bring something to share, whether it be cuttings, succulents or bulbs from the garden, as well as muffins, cookies, or something from the kitchen or the store. RSF Garden Club members shared what they love about being part of the 92-year-old organization. Master Gardener and Garden Club member Andrea Kessler spoke at the event on how to best propagate and successfully grow the cuttings, succulents and bulbs that were brought to share. Visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

