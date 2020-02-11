Padres Pedal the Cause exceeds $13 million raised for local cancer research

Padres Pedal the Cause presented a check for a record-breaking total of $3,129,953 on Feb. 6 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies to beneficiary representatives from Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego. The funds, raised from the annual 2019 event at Petco Park, represent the largest contribution in the history of the organization, and bring the seven-year donation total to more than $13 million for local research and clinical trials that are accelerating cures for cancer.

Padres Pedal the Cause Executive Director Anne Marbarger unveiled the check during a celebratory gathering of hundreds of event participants, San Diego business leaders, top donors and fundraisers, as well as Padres Pedal founders, Bill and Amy Koman. In addition to presenting the check, Marbarger announced three new projects that recently received funding from Padres Pedal the Cause: a clinical trial award focusing on prostate cancer and two team science awards that will advance pancreatic cancer research and acute myelogenous leukemia. Attendees also heard from world-renowned cancer researcher and long-time Padres Pedal participant Tony Hunter as he discussed his ground-breaking discovery in 1979 of a process that contributes to normal cells turning malignant. This process, called tyrosine phosphorylation of protein, laid the foundation for a new class of cancer drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors, for which he has received many awards. Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of the evening was hearing the personal journeys of a handful of Padres Pedal the Cause participants who attribute their survival to a drug produced from Hunter’s discovery.

“2019 was record breaking year for Padres Pedal the Cause; we expanded our community of cancer fighters, we hit our largest annual fundraising total to date, and we continued to make significant strides in accelerating cures for cancer – right here in San Diego,” states Marbarger. As we reflect on a successful year, we look forward to continuing to make an impact alongside our incredible community.”

Padres Pedal the Cause demonstrated impressive growth in its fundraising and participation efforts from the annual event that took place at Petco Park on Nov. 16, 2019. The event welcomed 2,966 registered participants – an increase of 18% from 2018 – and total fundraising grew by 5%. The organization makes the commitment to donate 100% of all fundraising dollars to the mission, which is only possible thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors and private donors, who underwrite operational costs and allow all funds raised by participants to be donated to cancer research. 2019 sponsors included many San Diego companies such as BD, Sempra Energy, NuVasive, Illumina, Lusardi Construction, WD-40, and many other partners. In addition to fundraising, participants choose from one of many options on event day: cycling 25 to 100 miles on one of four routes across San Diego, spinning in a high-energy stationary bike class on the field, running or walking a 5k through downtown, or riding a tricycle or scooter in the kids’ challenge. Each event ended on the field at Petco Park with live music, food, and activities for teams and families.

Registration for the 2020 event will open later this spring. For more information on how to join Padres Pedal as a sponsor or event participant, visit www.gopedal.org.


