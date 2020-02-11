Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Oscar Awards Viewing Party

Laura Paulson, Gigi Brintwood, Carrie Woodland, Austin Maes-Valley, Tatiana Novick, event co-chair Sophia Alsadek  (McKenzie Images)
Oscar cake baker José Barajas, Stevie Barajas, Kianna Santana (Mmm Cakes, opening this summer in Chula Vista)  (McKenzie Images)
Event co-chairs Leesa Davis, Kristi Pieper, San Diego International Film Festival CEO & Artistic Director/ co-founder Tonya Mantooth, event co-chairs Lisa Sullivan, Sophia Alsadek  (McKenzie Images)
Leonard Simpson, San Diego International Film Festival CEO & Artistic Director/ co-founder Tonya Mantooth, Barbara and Dr. Howard Milstein  (McKenzie Images)
Liese Cornwell, Sharon Rose, Carol Reid  (McKenzie Images)
John Park, Rayna Choi, San Diego Film Festival Board member Kristian Forster, patron Molly Fredrickson, Karen Rinard, Mardi Werner  (McKenzie Images)
Dr. Margo Emami, Patti Holmes, Dana Wilcox, Judi Rowles, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Maria Delgado  (McKenzie Images)
Tatiana Novick   (McKenzie Images)
Dr. Margo Emami, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Maria Delgado  (McKenzie Images)
Kim Smart, Sandra Maas, David Reicks, Neda Noorani, event co-chair Kristi Pieper  (McKenzie Images)
Peter Tomson, Jason Jenkins  (McKenzie Images)
Luis Carranza, Ellen Greenhill, Carrie Woodland, Hal Baerg  (McKenzie Images)
Rhonda Hebert, Scott Robeson, Carla Grooms  (McKenzie Images)
Guests   (McKenzie Images)
Marc and Shannon Lord, Jerry Lapan  (McKenzie Images)
Watching the Oscars  (McKenzie Images)
Anna Franks, Nicole Drago  (McKenzie Images)
Feb. 11, 2020
9:03 AM
The San Diego International Film Festival held its sixth annual Oscar Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 9 in the penthouse floor of 41 West in Bankers Hill, starting with the red carpet arrival. Guests were also able to cast their own votes for Oscar winners.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the FOCUS On Impact Film Program, which offers students opportunities to attend screenings, discussions with filmmakers and participate in the annual San Diego Film Festival, to be held this year from Oct. 13-18. The program, which addresses issues such as homelessness and water pollution, served more than 3,000 students last year.

For more information on the San Diego International Film Festival, visit sdfilmfest.com.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

