The San Diego International Film Festival held its sixth annual Oscar Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 9 in the penthouse floor of 41 West in Bankers Hill, starting with the red carpet arrival. Guests were also able to cast their own votes for Oscar winners.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the FOCUS On Impact Film Program, which offers students opportunities to attend screenings, discussions with filmmakers and participate in the annual San Diego Film Festival, to be held this year from Oct. 13-18. The program, which addresses issues such as homelessness and water pollution, served more than 3,000 students last year.

For more information on the San Diego International Film Festival, visit sdfilmfest.com.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

