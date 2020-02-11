Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
‘Mad About Mozart’ Gala

1/8
Paul Meschler and Alexandra Pearson, Svetlana and Matthew Weil (all are gala honorary chairs)  (Vincent Andrunas)
2/8
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler, Anita and Stephen Henderson  (Vincent Andrunas)
3/8
Ron McMillan (gala chair), Staci Ortiz-Davis, Sarah B. Marsh-Rebelo and John Rebelo  (Vincent Andrunas)
4/8
Chris and Vicki Eddy, Dee and Jon Ammon  (Vincent Andrunas)
5/8
Esther Nahama (MM Club Amadeus chair), Lily and Rodney Nahama, Carrie Nahama, Dorothy Liener  (Vincent Andrunas)
6/8
David Bennett, Joann Clark, Dea and Osborn Hurston  (Vincent Andrunas)
7/8
Ronald and Susan Heller (gala honorary chairs; he’s MM board chair), Nancy Laturno (MM CEO), Ron McMillan (gala chair), Raffaella and John Belanich (lead gala sponsors)  (Vincent Andrunas)
8/8
Brian and Silvija Devine, Charlene Abrahamson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Feb. 11, 2020
3:59 PM
Mainly Mozart’s “Mad About Mozart” annual gala took place Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The event included a “Classical Concert Plus” featuring violinist Zachary de Pue, bassist and vocalist Nate Farrington and pianist Josh Fobare. The event also featured a champagne and wine reception, live and silent auction, dinner and more. Visit mainlymozart.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com

