‘Mad About Mozart’ Gala

Paul Meschler and Alexandra Pearson, Svetlana and Matthew Weil (all are gala honorary chairs) (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler, Anita and Stephen Henderson (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron McMillan (gala chair), Staci Ortiz-Davis, Sarah B. Marsh-Rebelo and John Rebelo (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Vicki Eddy, Dee and Jon Ammon (Vincent Andrunas)
Esther Nahama (MM Club Amadeus chair), Lily and Rodney Nahama, Carrie Nahama, Dorothy Liener (Vincent Andrunas)
David Bennett, Joann Clark, Dea and Osborn Hurston (Vincent Andrunas)
Ronald and Susan Heller (gala honorary chairs; he’s MM board chair), Nancy Laturno (MM CEO), Ron McMillan (gala chair), Raffaella and John Belanich (lead gala sponsors) (Vincent Andrunas)
Brian and Silvija Devine, Charlene Abrahamson (Vincent Andrunas)
Mainly Mozart’s “Mad About Mozart” annual gala took place Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The event included a “Classical Concert Plus” featuring violinist Zachary de Pue, bassist and vocalist Nate Farrington and pianist Josh Fobare. The event also featured a champagne and wine reception, live and silent auction, dinner and more. Visit mainlymozart.org.
