‘Mad About Mozart’ Gala

Mainly Mozart’s “Mad About Mozart” annual gala took place Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. The event included a “Classical Concert Plus” featuring violinist Zachary de Pue, bassist and vocalist Nate Farrington and pianist Josh Fobare. The event also featured a champagne and wine reception, live and silent auction, dinner and more. Visit mainlymozart.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com

