Ron and Ruth Leonardi, Drs. Gloria and Joseph Shurman (Vincent Andrunas)
Nicolas Reveles (SDO principal speaker), Regina Kurtz, Maurine Beinbrink and Jim Algert (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Michael Grossman and Margaret Stevens Grossman, Joan Henkelmann, Don and Stacy Rosenberg (she’s SDO finance VP) (Vincent Andrunas)
John Rebelo and Sarah B. Marsh-Rebelo (SDO board chair; ball chair), Peggy and Peter Preuss (Vincent Andrunas)
Judith Brucker, Joan Henkelmann, Teresa Fischlowitz, Gabriela Landa (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Bin Chadha, Dr. Ellie Samadani, Kim and Fred Howard (Vincent Andrunas)
Connie Evashwick, Paul Brewer, Joann Clark, Jeannie Posner (SDO CFO) (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Laturno, Osborn and Dea Hurston, David Bennett (SDO general director), Mark Laturno (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr Myron and Doreen Schonbrun, Susan and Richard Ulevitch (Vincent Andrunas)
Valerie and Harry Cooper (Vincent Andrunas)
Erin and Evan Schumacher, Soo Lerche (Vincent Andrunas)
Supporters gathered for a special evening at the San Diego Opera Lovers’ Ball, “A Night in the Woods,” held Jan. 25 at the Pendry Hotel. The event, which honored longtime patron Carol Lazier, featured a cabaret performance by world-renowned soprano Patricia Racette, cocktails, dinner, dancing, a live auction and more.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com