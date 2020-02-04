Review: Side Street Strutters Jazz Band delights audience at Community Concerts of RSF event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe, now in its 20th year, again presented a brilliant musical concert in the Fellowship Hall at The Village Church Jan. 24. Originally the entertainment was to be Shaun Johnson and his Big Band Experience. He became terribly ill and had to cancel his concert with only 24 hours notice. Within two hours of this notice the well familiar and popular Side Street Strutters Jazz Band came to the rescue much to the crowd’s delight. The drummer began the show with a slow beat that led up to a fever pitch inspiring roars from the audience as the rest of the band members entered the stage. Likewise, the pianist was given the stage for a medley of beautiful selections earning a huge audience response. The “Strutters” as they refer to themselves, were outrageously entertaining, in particular their sultry soloist, Meloney Collins, who sang old time favorites such as “At Last,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” and ending the show with a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful.” It was a spectacular musical evening that will be long remembered.

Next concert is The Celtic Angels and Knight Dancers, the Dancers featuring two former lead dancers of the popular Riverdance. More information plus a short video clip is available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets may be purchased on the website or with credit card or check by mail to PO Box 2781, RSF, 92067. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. to enjoy visiting with your friends and neighbors with a glass of wine at the Northern Trust Wine Bar plus a delicious selection of light foods catered by Whole Foods. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Addiitonal information is available at info@ccrsf.org. The new 2020-2021 season tickets will be on sale at the March 27 concert. Information on this concert season will be available soon.

