Freedom Frontline hosts ‘Little Pink House’ filmmaker and director

Freedom Frontline held a special presentation of “Little Pink House” with special guest speaker Courtney Balaker Jan. 29 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Balaker is an award-winning filmmaker and director. She wrote, directed and produced “The Little Pink House” which stars two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener and is based on the book written by Jeff Benedict. The movie is based on the true story of a small town EMT and her fight to protect her home from being demolished to make room for condos and office buildings.

The event included a Q&A with Balaker after the presentation. Mark Larson from AM760 and KUSI News served as emcee of the event.

According to its website, Freedom Frontline’s mission “is to educate ourselves and the American public through seeking constitutionally correct solutions to the challenges facing our nation with regards to individual liberty and economic freedom.” Visit freedomfrontline.com

