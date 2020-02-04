Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Freedom Frontline hosts ‘Little Pink House’ filmmaker and director

1/18
Producers of the film ÒLittle Pink House,Ó Courtney and Ted Balaker  (Jon Clark)
2/18
Jan Reital, Tom Garcia, Carol Sciotto  (Jon Clark)
3/18
Betty and Jim Alexy, Judy Malody  (Jon Clark)
4/18
Ursula Kuster, Mark Larson  (Jon Clark)
5/18
Cheri Salyers, Ursula Kuster, Terri Chivetta  (Jon Clark)
6/18
Stephanie and Don Erthein  (Jon Clark)
7/18
Richard Volker, Neena Jo Haskins  (Jon Clark)
8/18
Producers of the film ÒLittle Pink House,Ó Courtney and Ted Balaker  (Jon Clark)
9/18
Donna Scott, Betty Alexy  (Jon Clark)
10/18
Linda and Gregg Blankenship  (Jon Clark)
11/18
Ursula Kuster, Sam and Vivian Hardage, Michelle Neuenswander  (Jon Clark)
12/18
Rosalie Gerevas, Judy Malody, Linda Jonason  (Jon Clark)
13/18
Ray and Donna Vance  (Jon Clark)
14/18
Cheri Salyers, Ursula Kuster, Terri Chivetta  (Jon Clark)
15/18
Peggy Graf, Zesty Harper  (Jon Clark)
16/18
Judy and Don Elephant  (Jon Clark)
17/18
Laurel and Kent Lemarie  (Jon Clark)
18/18
Rod and Linda Cooper, Sandra Whitson  (Jon Clark)
Feb. 4, 2020
10:34 AM
Freedom Frontline held a special presentation of “Little Pink House” with special guest speaker Courtney Balaker Jan. 29 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Balaker is an award-winning filmmaker and director. She wrote, directed and produced “The Little Pink House” which stars two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener and is based on the book written by Jeff Benedict. The movie is based on the true story of a small town EMT and her fight to protect her home from being demolished to make room for condos and office buildings.

The event included a Q&A with Balaker after the presentation. Mark Larson from AM760 and KUSI News served as emcee of the event.

According to its website, Freedom Frontline’s mission “is to educate ourselves and the American public through seeking constitutionally correct solutions to the challenges facing our nation with regards to individual liberty and economic freedom.” Visit freedomfrontline.com

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

