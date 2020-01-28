TVIA Chapter 3 parent meeting includes check presentation

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 held a parent meeting Jan. 22 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Chapter members presented a check at the event to the San Diego Food Bank. The event’s guest speaker was Dr. Adria O’Donnell who spoke on “the romantic life of boys.”

TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth. More information is at www.tvia.org.

