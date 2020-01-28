Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
D-Day documentary screening at Rowe School benefits Honor Flight

Tom Rice (WWII paratrooper), CJ Machado (producer of the documentary Libertas), and Matt Shillingburg (Commander, American Legion Post 416)  (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice with Jennifer Burdis  (Jon Clark)
Atreus Shohab, Navy veteran Kim Oswald, WWII paratrooper Tom Rice, Aurelia Louis, Alisha Shohab, Shai Louie  (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice signs a book from veteran Les BeggÕs own airborne training  (Jon Clark)
Eric Webber with his former civics teacher Tom Rice   (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice signs a Hilltop High School yearbook for his former student Jim Boyce. Rice was BoyceÕs track coach in high school.  (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice with Dan Brian  (Jon Clark)
Darnisha Hunter from the SD MayorÕs Office with Mike Miller  (Jon Clark)
Christophe Dugas (close friend of Tom), Tom Rice (WWII paratrooper), CJ Machado (producer of the documentary Libertas), and Matt Shillingburg (Commander, American Legion Post 416)  (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice and Jim Boyce. Rice was BoyceÕs track coach in high school.  (Jon Clark)
Reunion of four former Hilltop High School teachers: Nancy Acerrio, Tom Rice, Janet Balsley, Lynn Garcia  (Jon Clark)
Reunion of four former Hilltop High School teachers: Nancy Acerrio, Tom Rice, Janet Balsley, Lynn Garcia  (Jon Clark)
Eric Webber with his former civics teacher Tom Rice   (Jon Clark)
Jane Burdis and WWII paratrooper Tom Rice  (Jon Clark)
Three former Hilltop High School teachers came to see Tom Rice, Lynn Garcia, Janet Balsley, Nancy Acerrio.  (Jon Clark)
Stacey and Cole Pennington with WWII paratrooper Tom Rice  (Jon Clark)
WWII paratrooper Tom Rice, veteran Les Begg, Christophe Dugas  (Jon Clark)
Veterans and friends fill the performing arts center at R. Roger Rowe School in RSF for the screening of ÒLibertasÓ  (Jon Clark)
Dick and Mark Erickson  (Jon Clark)
Dan Brian with WWII paratrooper Tom Rice   (Jon Clark)
Former Hilltop High School principal William Demos, former Hilltop High School teacher Tom Rice, and Marion Demos  (Jon Clark)
Jan. 28, 2020
11:24 AM
R. Roger Rowe School hosted a special screening of “Libertas,” a documentary commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Jan. 25 in the school’s performing arts center.

The Normandy Jump 2019 documentary features Coronado native Tom Rice, who was a World War II paratrooper attached to the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division when he parachuted behind enemy lines on D –Day June 6, 1944, the day that the Allied forces invaded France on the beaches of Normandy. Rice went back to Normandy in June 2019 and the documentary tells the story behind his experience 75 years ago and his historic return.

Rice attended the screening and participated in a post-screening panel discussion. In addition to meeting Rice, guests were able to get their picture taken with a replica C-47 plane door like the one that Rice jumped from.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support Honor Flight San Diego, an organization that provides an opportunity for World War II and Korean War veterans to travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built for their service and sacrifice. The three-day trips conclude with a huge heroes homecoming at the airport.

The screening will also fund Rice’s trip back to Normandy in 2020 to jump again with his WWII 101st Airborne brother.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for May 1-3 this year and several members in the Rancho Santa Fe community have been raising funds to send veterans to D.C.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

