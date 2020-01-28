D-Day documentary screening at Rowe School benefits Honor Flight

R. Roger Rowe School hosted a special screening of “Libertas,” a documentary commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Jan. 25 in the school’s performing arts center.

The Normandy Jump 2019 documentary features Coronado native Tom Rice, who was a World War II paratrooper attached to the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division when he parachuted behind enemy lines on D –Day June 6, 1944, the day that the Allied forces invaded France on the beaches of Normandy. Rice went back to Normandy in June 2019 and the documentary tells the story behind his experience 75 years ago and his historic return.

Rice attended the screening and participated in a post-screening panel discussion. In addition to meeting Rice, guests were able to get their picture taken with a replica C-47 plane door like the one that Rice jumped from.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support Honor Flight San Diego, an organization that provides an opportunity for World War II and Korean War veterans to travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built for their service and sacrifice. The three-day trips conclude with a huge heroes homecoming at the airport.

The screening will also fund Rice’s trip back to Normandy in 2020 to jump again with his WWII 101st Airborne brother.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for May 1-3 this year and several members in the Rancho Santa Fe community have been raising funds to send veterans to D.C.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com