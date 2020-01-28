Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
‘Abandoned San Diego’ author speaks at RSF Library

Author Jessica Johnson with her book, available at HiddenSanDiego.net  (McKenzie Images)
David Street, Gail Graves, Heather Long, Stewart Albertson  (McKenzie Images)
Ginny Rich, Joanna Schumacher, Ronald Rich, David Johnson  (McKenzie Images)
Alejandra Moran, Akiko Surai  (McKenzie Images)
Abandoned San Diego explores the unknown and overlooked wonders of the San Diego area  (McKenzie Images)
CM-Library012520-09.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
Beverly Boggs, Diane Marika, Pat Friedman, Jim and Nancy Dow  (McKenzie Images)
Carey Miller, Joan Hayes  (McKenzie Images)
Aileen Ramirez, Erika and Gabriel Lopez  (McKenzie Images)
Jan. 28, 2020
11:31 AM
Author Jessica Johnson appeared at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Jan. 25 to talk about “Abandoned San Diego,” her book about fascinating — and some hidden — places in San Diego.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

