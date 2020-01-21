RSF Literary Society hosts ‘Furious Hours’ author Casey Cep

The RSF Literary Society presented guest speaker Casey Cep, author of bestselling novel “Furious Hours – murder, fraud and the last trial of Harper Lee” at a luncheon held Jan. 13 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Cep weaves together three intriguing stories in her new book – a string of mysterious deaths linked to a southern preacher who may have dabbled in voodoo, a liberal attorney with political ambitions in deeply conservative Alabama, and the attempted comeback of a beloved author.(For the entire story on the author and her book, see page TK)

The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

