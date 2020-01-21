RSF Literary Society hosts ‘Furious Hours’ author Casey Cep

1/13
Canyon Crest Academy students with Principal Brett Killeen, teacher Gary Malanga, and Author Casey Cep
RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber
Author Casey Cep, RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber
The RSF Literary Society presented guest speaker Casey Cep, author of bestselling novel “Furious Hours – murder, fraud and the last trial of Harper Lee” at a luncheon held Jan. 13 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Cep weaves together three intriguing stories in her new book – a string of mysterious deaths linked to a southern preacher who may have dabbled in voodoo, a liberal attorney with political ambitions in deeply conservative Alabama, and the attempted comeback of a beloved author.(For the entire story on the author and her book, see page TK)
The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust.
