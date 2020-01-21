Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Literary Society hosts ‘Furious Hours’ author Casey Cep

Sandra Maas, Jeanne Decker, Judi Rowles, Pat Randall, Kim Higgins, Sheli Higgins  (McKenzie Images)
Canyon Crest Academy (Standing): Amelia Bolaris, Abby Fraser, Principal Brett Killeen, teacher Gary Malanga, Lily Pfeizer, Meghana Enugurthi. Seated: Rachael Cheverton, Zoe Sandberg Smith, Author Casey Cep, Natalie Norton, Bella Braun  (McKenzie Images)
Steph Walker, Hazel Bentinck, Kali Kim, Gretchen Simpson  (McKenzie Images)
Jill Stiker, Sophia Alsadek, Becky Mezzino, Melissa Brewster  (McKenzie Images)
Nita Keith, Judy Pollock, Susan Small  (McKenzie Images)
CM-Lit011320-02.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
Kathryn Brinton, Robin Lipman, Carol Tager, Neysa MacBaisey, RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber, Lois Jones  (McKenzie Images)
Becky McKinney, Melissa Rydin, Terri Dickson, Paige Heenan  (McKenzie Images)
Adrienne Falzon  (McKenzie Images)
Deb Stetina, Susan Cook, Kristine Salmon, Wendi Cronje, Karen Karagozian  (McKenzie Images)
Susan Muha, Janet Lawless Christ, Wendi Friedman  (McKenzie Images)
Author Casey Cep, RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber  (McKenzie Images)
Margo Atkins, Pam Wasserman  (McKenzie Images)
Jan. 21, 2020
10:33 AM
The RSF Literary Society presented guest speaker Casey Cep, author of bestselling novel “Furious Hours – murder, fraud and the last trial of Harper Lee” at a luncheon held Jan. 13 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Cep weaves together three intriguing stories in her new book – a string of mysterious deaths linked to a southern preacher who may have dabbled in voodoo, a liberal attorney with political ambitions in deeply conservative Alabama, and the attempted comeback of a beloved author.(For the entire story on the author and her book, see page TK)

The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

