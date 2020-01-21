Local Rotary Clubs hold 6-way meeting

The Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Encinitas Coastal, Rancho Sante Fe and Solana Beach Eco Rotary Clubs held their annual 6-Way meeting Jan. 13 at the Del Mar Hilton.

The keynote speaker at the event was incoming Rotary International President Holger Knaack and his wife Susanne. Knaack is from the Rotary Club of Herzogtum Laujenbujrg-Mollen, Germany.

Photos by Mckenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net, rsfreview.com and encinitasadvocate.com

