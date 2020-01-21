Local Rotary Clubs hold 6-way meeting

1/9
Encinitas Rotarians with President John Krassny (standing, third from right) (McKenzie Images)
District 5340 Governor elect Steve Weitzen, Rotary International President-Elect Holger Knaack (Rotary Club of Herzogtum Laujenbujrg-Mollen, Germany), RSF President Eli Feghali (McKenzie Images)
Encinitas Coastal Rotary Past President Andy Cesare, Past President Carol Satterstrom, President elect Karen Heffron (McKenzie Images)
RSF Rotarians Patrick Galvin, Roshanak Clune, Mike Taylor, Encinitas Coastal Rotary Past President James Owens (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Rotary International President-Elect Holger Knaack (Rotary Club of Herzogtum Laujenbujrg-Mollen, Germany), RSF Rotarian Peter Tomson, District 5340 Governor Marta Knight, District 5340 Governor elect Steve Weitzen. Seated: Rotary International Past Director Ron Beaubien, Rotary International Past President John F. Germ (McKenzie Images)
The Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Encinitas, Del Mar Solana Beach & Encinitas Costal & Solana Beach Eco Rotary Clubs held a 6-Way meeting (McKenzie Images)
Encinitas Coastal Rotarians Warren Haviland, Art Jones, Katherine Zacharias (McKenzie Images)
RSF Rotarians Bob Stefanko, Jerah Payne, Denise Korenek, Paulette Britton (McKenzie Images)
RSF Rotarians (standing): Vearl Smith, Kimberly King, Shanna Schwarze. Seated: Heather Manion, Jamile Palizban, Jill King (McKenzie Images)
The Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Encinitas Coastal, Rancho Sante Fe and Solana Beach Eco Rotary Clubs held their annual 6-Way meeting Jan. 13 at the Del Mar Hilton.
The keynote speaker at the event was incoming Rotary International President Holger Knaack and his wife Susanne. Knaack is from the Rotary Club of Herzogtum Laujenbujrg-Mollen, Germany.
