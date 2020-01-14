Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance

1/19
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosts a Father-Daughter Dance for R. Roger Rowe families at The Inn at RSF  (Jon Clark)
2/19
Students practice their hula hoop skills at the Father-Daughter Dance for R. Roger Rowe families   (Jon Clark)
3/19
Oliva and Don Hanson with Keani, Ben, and Lily Brown  (Jon Clark)
4/19
Pedram and Ivy Hariri  (Jon Clark)
5/19
Ivy and Craig Hauenstein  (Jon Clark)
6/19
Mia Sklansky, school principal Megan Loh, Michael Sklansky, Jordan Sklansky  (Jon Clark)
7/19
Taylor and Brad Noon  (Jon Clark)
8/19
Melissa and Tim Kindelan  (Jon Clark)
9/19
Daisy, Savannah, and Quentin Alexander  (Jon Clark)
10/19
Jessica, Tim, and Melissa Kindelan  (Jon Clark)
11/19
Zoe, Peter, and Liya Mombaur  (Jon Clark)
12/19
Pedram and Lily Hariri  (Jon Clark)
13/19
Sameer and Evelyn Rohatgi  (Jon Clark)
14/19
London and Brad Good  (Jon Clark)
15/19
Mike and Emerson Kijewski  (Jon Clark)
16/19
17/19
18/19
19/19
Jan. 14, 2020
10:20 AM
Over 250 R. Roger Rowe School fathers, daughters (K-grade 8), and other special family members and friends gathered for a fun-filled evening Jan. 10 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for the annual Father-Daughter Dance hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation. The evening’s theme was “Camera, Lights, Action! It’s Hollywood Night!”

Parent volunteers Megan Faulkner and Jessica Cooreman chaired the event, which featured pizza from Botarro Wood Fired Pizza, photos by PPI Photo Events, and games and music by DJ Greg at Maximum Impact.

This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the RSF School District. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, x208, or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

