RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance

Over 250 R. Roger Rowe School fathers, daughters (K-grade 8), and other special family members and friends gathered for a fun-filled evening Jan. 10 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for the annual Father-Daughter Dance hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation. The evening’s theme was “Camera, Lights, Action! It’s Hollywood Night!”

Parent volunteers Megan Faulkner and Jessica Cooreman chaired the event, which featured pizza from Botarro Wood Fired Pizza, photos by PPI Photo Events, and games and music by DJ Greg at Maximum Impact.

This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the RSF School District. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, x208, or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

