Jr. Falcons Winter Baseball Camp

Coach Truman Lazarus, coach Tyler Lofaro, coach Liam Brogan, coach Max Isaacman and 7-year olds  (McKenzie Images)
Coach Truman Lazarus, coach Matt Livolsi, coach Andy Livingston, Camp coordinator/TPHS baseball coach/science teacher Matt Livingston, coach Tyler Lofaro and 8-year olds  (McKenzie Images)
Batting practice  (McKenzie Images)
TPHS varsity team/coach Carson Williams, Camp coordinator/TPHS baseball coach/science teacher Matt Livingston, TPHS varsity team/coach Lucas Nelson with some camp participants  (McKenzie Images)
Coach Mitchell Smith, Camp coordinator/TPHS baseball coach/science teacher Matt Livingston, coach Gavin Strup and camp participants  (McKenzie Images)
Whiffle ball drill  (McKenzie Images)
Pitcher in the bull pen  (McKenzie Images)
Batter connects  (McKenzie Images)
Relay practice  (McKenzie Images)
Pitcher   (McKenzie Images)
Infielder  (McKenzie Images)
Throwing to first  (McKenzie Images)
Jan. 14, 2020
10:22 AM
The Junior Falcons Baseball Camp took place Jan. 2-3 at the TPHS varsity field. The event helped players polish their skills and boost their confidence for the upcoming Little League season. The players received individual and group instruction on throwing, fielding, pitching, hitting and base running from the TPHS Baseball coaching staff along with current high school players.

Photos by McKenzie Images

