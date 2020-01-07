Future Legends recognizes exemplary supporters

Said Shaba and Eugene Yang are two UC Berkeley grads (’17) who attended school with the benefits of a Future Legends scholarship. As an expression of their appreciation for the Future Legends program, they decided to give new laptop computers to each of the three 2019 Future Legends inductees.

“Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an organization,” said Future Legends Scholarship Fund co-founder and Chairman Vearl Smith, “It creates a virtuous loop so it is especially thrilling to see program alumni, whom we call Ambassadors, exemplifying this value in their own selfless actions. Bravo to Said and Eugene for sharing such a generous example of what it means to be a Future Legend.”

Shaba was the featured keynote speaker at a recent dinner hosted by Future Legends at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The annual event, emceed by Dr. Hugh Greenway and now in its 8th year, honored volunteers, donors, scholars and others who support the program. They heard Shaba speak about his experiences in earning a political economy degree at Berkeley, studying international markets and entering professional life after graduation. He now runs the scholarship department at Pro Kids | The First Tee of San Diego and takes pride in supporting students while working towards making a larger impact in his City Heights community.

Future Legends also announced three recognitions of important leaders in the community.

Advertisement

Local philanthropist Dan Green was featured for his unwavering support of Future Legends since the organization was founded. Green has consistently underwritten every Future Legends event in memory of his beloved wife Florence. Best known as an owner of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, his advice, counsel and generosity show a true belief in Future Legends’ mission to help young people achieve their dreams of earning a four-year college degree.

Jim Boyce received the 2019 Good Samaritan Award. This award recognizes compassion and charity in a person who “unselfishly helps others and provides emotional support to others in distress or struggling to cope.” As a co-founder and chairman of mentoring at Future Legends, Boyce has exhibited a generous commitment of time, support and knowledge to help each Future Legends Scholar on a one-to-one level.

The capstone of the night was Susie Ault receiving the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award. In his announcement, Greenway called out hard work as a requirement of any good volunteer. But he went further to specifically identify extraordinary service, dedication and leadership as the hallmarks that Ault delivers on a daily basis. Over several years, she has had a direct hand in the concept, design and execution of all major Future Legends events, including the recent launch of the Legendary Women program and Future Legends Scholars Interview Day which demonstrates to students, and their parents, how Future Legends is positively different from any other program of its kind.

All received the well-earned congratulations of the nearly 100 guests in attendance.

Advertisement

To learn more, visit www.futurelegends.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

