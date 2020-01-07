Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
CCA Robotics Team kicks off 2020 robotics season

Catherine Du, Jenny Mara, Amisha Kandi  (Jon Clark)
Scott Baron (mentor), Adam Elarabawy, Jonathan Cornick, Matt Keen (mentor)  (Jon Clark)
Joel Dimmock, Jacob Malter, Ray Moon, Yubo Wu, John Yuan, Jackson Codd, Nathan Robinson, Dhanya Jakkula  (Jon Clark)
Esme Abbott with Gromit, last yearÕs competition robot  (Jon Clark)
Esme Abbott explains the features of last yearÕs competition robot named Gromit  (Jon Clark)
Joshua Chang shows the unit used for off-season control testing  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Lee, Lars Glaesner, Connor Betterly, Yash Vangla, Andie Gately, Amelia Burns  (Jon Clark)
Esme Abbott and Zoe Chan explain the features of last yearÕs competition robot named Gromit  (Jon Clark)
Zoe Chan and Joshua Chang of the robotics business team  (Jon Clark)
Cathy Tran, Sohan Agarkar, Daniel Choi, Kayla Brewer  (Jon Clark)
CCA robotics alumni: Kendra Kleber, Kevin Francisco, Garrison Price, Michael Li, Daniel Bruce  (Jon Clark)
Coach Christine Low with the robotics marketing team: Francesca Piccioni, Arya Singla, Carolyn Cui, Esme Abbott  (Jon Clark)
The controls team: Jude Lifset, Caylin Canoy, Tyler Costello, Daniel Wang, Christopher Caligiuri, Mason Holst  (Jon Clark)
Mentor Jennifer Accolti-Gil, mentor Denise Gibbs, coach Mary Snyder  (Jon Clark)
Amelia Hong, Arya Singla, coach Christine Low, Francesca Piccioni  (Jon Clark)
Jan. 7, 2020
10:20 AM
The Canyon Crest Academy Robotics Team participated in the world-wide kickoff of the 2020 robotics season at an event held Jan. 4 at CCA.

The 100-student team watched the worldwide live broadcast of this year’s challenge, and immediately began the process of breaking down the challenge and designing/building their robot. This included downloading the virtual reality “game field” for students to explore in VR, strategizing how to play the game, and prototyping designs on the team’s new 100 watt laser.

The event featured “an action-packed day of activity and hustle for the team, which will hopefully culminate at the World Championships in April 2020.”

For more information, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc/kickoff

Photos by Jon Clark Online:rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

