RSF Rotary Holiday Party

1/14
RSF Rotary President Eli Feghali (left) with members (McKenzie Images)
2/14
Brenda and Don Meredith (McKenzie Images)
3/14
Carrie Woodland, Dr. AJ Foster and Katherine Foster (McKenzie Images)
4/14
Norma and Dan Wiberg, Heather Manion (McKenzie Images)
5/14
Joaquin Aganza and Roshanak Clune, Angelica Rodriguez, Irina and Michael Tseitlin (McKenzie Images)
6/14
Greg and Cindy Grajek (McKenzie Images)
7/14
Nicky and Mike Taylor (McKenzie Images)
8/14
Steve and Judy Rowles, Laura MacKinnon, Cinda Lucas, Gary Meyers (McKenzie Images)
9/14
Greg Becker, Jill Swartz, Tracy Hanak, Ole Prahm, Sue and Bob Lakosil (McKenzie Images)
10/14
Heather Manion, Amy Wynne, Uschi Crouch (McKenzie Images)
11/14
Dr. AJ Foster and Katherine Foster, Dr. Paula Shaw, Carrie Woodland, Jim Caldwell (McKenzie Images)
12/14
Social Committee co-chairs Sophia Alsadek and Jerah Payne, social committee member Jill Stiker, Hal Baerg (McKenzie Images)
13/14
Will and Robin Chappelow, Lori and Alan Balfour, Susan and Eamon Callahan (McKenzie Images)
14/14
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Lori Feghali and RSF Rotary President Eli Feghali, Carrie Woodland, Rita Kosztolnik (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Rotary Club celebrated the season at its annual Holiday Party held Dec. 20 at the RSF Golf Club.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com