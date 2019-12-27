RSF Golf Club Bedhead Breakfast

1/10
The Sides family, the Marks family, the Anderson and Hagestad families (McKenzie Images)
2/10
Ali Labrum, Anahita Renner, Stacy Charat, Lauren Hill (McKenzie Images)
3/10
Deven, Dax, Graham, Hudson, Austin (McKenzie Images)
4/10
Trevor Scott, Jocelyn Scott, Lauren and Alex Scott (McKenzie Images)
5/10
Joe and Stacy Charat with Grayson and Reed (McKenzie Images)
6/10
Maggie Higgins with Tucker, Wes, Dax, and Mae (McKenzie Images)
7/10
Robin and Cynthia Sides, Joanne and Mick Marks (McKenzie Images)
8/10
Dorothy Schoelen, Jill Schoelen (McKenzie Images)
9/10
Shervin Siry with Austin, Deven, Carter (McKenzie Images)
10/10
J.J. Javelet, Madeline Javelet, Hunter Javelet (McKenzie Images)
RSF residents enjoyed a “Bedhead Breakfast” Dec. 22 at the RSF Golf Club. Participants were encouraged to wear Christmas pajamas to the event, which included a tasty breakfast, live music and more.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com