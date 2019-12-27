‘Light Up the Night’ Chanukah Celebration

1/30
The Menorah lighting (Jon Clark)
Children rush to grab gelt at the ÒChanukah Gelt DropÓ (Jon Clark)
Gregory the fire juggler entertains a the Chanukah celebration (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin welcomes guests to the celebration (Jon Clark)
Sydney and Christy Klein (Jon Clark)
Ashley and Keaton Carr, Candace Kaiser (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin welcomes guests to the celebration (Jon Clark)
The Menorah lighting (Jon Clark)
The Menorah lighting (Jon Clark)
Jerome Strack (former GM of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe) and Kathy Reese (Inn at Rancho Santa Fe Sales and Marketing Director) (Jon Clark)
Christiana Weinreb, Dennis Berman, Bob Weinreb (Jon Clark)
Jerome Strack (former GM of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe) and Kathy Reese (Inn at Rancho Santa Fe Sales and Marketing Director) (Jon Clark)
Elissa Cheney, Kim and Dan Meader (Jon Clark)
Children participate in the ÒChanukah Gelt DropÓ (Jon Clark)
Ori, Sandy, and Jack Zemer (Jon Clark)
Ashley and Keaton Carr (Jon Clark)
Children participate in the ÒChanukah Gelt DropÓ (Jon Clark)
Preparations for the ÒChanukah Gelt DropÓ (Jon Clark)
Dr. Frank Zalman, Uri Benedek, Kenneth Barth (Jon Clark)
Dr. Frank Zalman, Uri Benedek, Kenneth Barth (Jon Clark)
Howard Wishinsky with Marsha, Cindy, and Dennis Berman (Jon Clark)
Joanne Landstedt, Nicole Robbins, Rickie Bronstein, Sarah Copeland, Neil Bronstein (Jon Clark)
Naava and Jordanna Rubin, Joanna and Michael Zimmerman (Jon Clark)
Brooks Faces, Ashley Alleway, Faith Reynolds, Grace and Berkeley Stein (Jon Clark)
Aron Wellman, Rabbi Levi Raskin (Jon Clark)
Patrice Reynolds, Barbara Alleway (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin welcomes guests to the celebration (Jon Clark)
Dr. Marty Fallor, Sharone Ody, Dr. Jack Wasserman (Jon Clark)
Preparations for the ÒChanukah Gelt DropÓ (Jon Clark)
Pam Glickman and her miniature horse Beanie Baby with Annelise Shany (Jon Clark)
Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe presented “Light Up the Night,” the 13th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the first night of Chanukah Dec. 22 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The celebration included the RSF Menorah lighting, live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting and more.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com