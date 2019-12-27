Holiday Classic basketball tournament

1/33
#10 Matias Clotfelter fights for the ball (Jon Clark)
#10 Matias Clotfelter, #2 Nate Witte, and #1 Nick Herrmann defend for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel shoots for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#12 Cam Klein, #2 Nate Witte, and #4 Diego Campisano for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#12 Cam Klein, #21 Brandon Angel, and #4 Diego Campisano for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#4 Diego Campisano for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#2 Nate Witte, #21 Brandon Angel, and #10 Matias Clotfelter for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
Torrey Pines vs Bishop OÕConnell (VA) at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. The Torrey Pines Falcons won 46-36. (Jon Clark)
#2 Nate Witte on the defense for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
Torrey Pines High School varsity basketball team prepares to meet Bishop OÕConnell High School (VA) (Jon Clark)
#10 Matias Clotfelter for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#1 Nick Herrmann for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#10 Matias Clotfelter fights for the ball (Jon Clark)
#12 Cam Klein for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#1 Nick Herrmann for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
Coach John Olive gives adjustments to the Torrey Pines players between quarters (Jon Clark)
#4 Diego Campisano, #21 Brandon Angel, #2 Nate Witte, and #1 Nick Herrmann for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#4 Diego Campisano with the ball for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
The tip off between Torrey Pines High School and Bishop OÕConnell High School (VA) (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel with the ball for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#1 Nick Herrmann for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#2 Nate Witte for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#2 Nate Witte for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
Torrey Pines players bench (Jon Clark)
#4 Diego Campisano with the ball for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#21 Brandon Angel and #35 Otto Landrum for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#10 Matias Clotfelter for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#35 Otto Landrum for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
#10 Matias Clotfelter for Torrey Pines (Jon Clark)
The Holiday Classic, presented by the Torrey Pines High School Foundation/Boys Basketball Booster Club, took place Dec. 26 - 30. The event featured 76 top tier high school basketball programs from around the country. The tournament games were played at five different high school gyms in North County. For more information, visit theholidayclassic.org. Photos on this page were taken at the Torrey Pines vs. Bishop O’Connell game held Dec 26 at Torrey Pines High School.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net