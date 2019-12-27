Holiday Classic basketball tournament

The Holiday Classic, presented by the Torrey Pines High School Foundation/Boys Basketball Booster Club, took place Dec. 26 - 30. The event featured 76 top tier high school basketball programs from around the country. The tournament games were played at five different high school gyms in North County. For more information, visit theholidayclassic.org. Photos on this page were taken at the Torrey Pines vs. Bishop O’Connell game held Dec 26 at Torrey Pines High School.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

