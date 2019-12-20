Operation Game On presents golf clubs to veterans

1/31
Angelito Bautista, Juan Lovato, Clarissa Basa, Dathan Edwards, Sue Perez, Santa Tony Perez, Uta Hamblen, Leonard Cataudella, Tinn Oo, Brian Nicol, Matt Clay, Leo Uzcategui, Michael Brooks, Christopher Lesson (Jon Clark)
Santa Tony Perez, Clarissa Basa, Juan Lovato (Jon Clark)
Michael Brooks, Angelito Bautista (Jon Clark)
Michael Brooks picks up a new cover for his driver from Sue and Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
Clarissa Basa picks up a new cover for her driver from Sue and Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
Tin Oo and Christopher Lesson with PGA Pro instructor Matt Clay (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On provides golf lessons and clubs to wounded veterans (Jon Clark)
Santa Tony Perez, Maryori Edwards, Marcellus Edwards (Jon Clark)
Santa Tony Perez, Brian Nicol (Jon Clark)
Michael Brooks, Angelito Bautista, Dathan Edwards (Jon Clark)
Dathan Edwards, Christopher Lesson (Jon Clark)
The Del Mar Golf Center has Toptracer Range available for rental. (Jon Clark)
Brian Nicol, Santa Tony Perez, Tin Oo (Jon Clark)
Bruce McCarty (representing First Citizen Bank), Mark Nesbit (representing SD Honorary Deputy Sheriffs Association), Sue Perez (Jon Clark)
Santa Tony Perez arrives at the Del Mar Golf Center with a bag of gifts (Jon Clark)
Tin Oo picks up a new cover for his driver from Sue and Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
Mark Nesbit (SD Honorary Deputy Sheriffs Association) with Santa Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
John Gromer, Juan Lovato (Jon Clark)
Leonard Cataudella picks up a new cover for his driver from Sue and Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
Leonard Cataudella, Santa Tony Perez (Jon Clark)
Santa Tony hands out gift certificates from the Coyote Grill in Carlsbad (Jon Clark)
Tin Oo with PGA Pro instructor Matt Clay (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On delivered TaylorMade golf clubs to veterans Dec. 17 at the Del Mar Golf Center. Santa made a special trip and early stop that morning to deliver the clubs.. Operation Game On helps “rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through golf.” For more information, visit operationgameon.org
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net