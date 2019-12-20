Horizon Christian Fellowship hosts The Living Nativity

1/25
A modern family shares the story of Christmas with their guests (Jon Clark)
2/25
Rebecca Hubner, Ralph Hemphill, Hope Dagraca (Jon Clark)
3/25
At the Living Nativity, a shepherd finds the Christ child lying in a manger (Jon Clark)
4/25
Jesus tells the story of the prodigal son (Jon Clark)
5/25
Pastor Mitch Botsford, Pastor Stephen Patterson (Jon Clark)
6/25
A 12-year old Jesus goes home with his parents after they find him teaching in the temple (Jon Clark)
7/25
At the Living Nativity, a shepherd finds the Christ child lying in a manger (Jon Clark)
8/25
Angels sing at the Living Nativity (Jon Clark)
9/25
Pastor Mitch Botsford, Pastor Stephen Patterson (Jon Clark)
10/25
‘Roman guards’ Kevin and Ben Coons (Jon Clark)
11/25
Abby Baxter (Jon Clark)
12/25
Cortez Russell, Sherelene Robinson, Sian Welch, Cordano Russell, Michaelaine Giebel (Jon Clark)
13/25
Max and Jeb Bishop, Henry McCartie (Jon Clark)
14/25
Eleanor and William McGraw (Jon Clark)
15/25
Carina and Avonlea (Jon Clark)
16/25
Melissa Munsch, Krista Sozinho, Andrea Mulloy, Paul Munsch, Marc Odenweller (Jon Clark)
17/25
Max and Jeb Bishop, Henry McCartie (Jon Clark)
18/25
The Taylor family (Jon Clark)
19/25
Nick and Ryan Recio (Jon Clark)
20/25
Aria Nunes, Taya Selland, and Lilah David ride the camel (Jon Clark)
21/25
Nora and Josh Chestnut (Jon Clark)
22/25
Eleanor and William McGraw (Jon Clark)
23/25
Lucy and Jenny (Jon Clark)
24/25
The Tomsik family (Jon Clark)
25/25
Alana and Aidan Trang (Jon Clark)
Horizon Christian Fellowship presented The Living Nativity Dec. 19-22.
With dramatic scenes and a live stage production, The Living Nativity at Horizon Christian Fellowship “walked guests through the birth, ministry, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.” In addition to the guided tour, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the Old World Marketplace, a giant snow hill for sledding, live worship, and Christmas carolers. The event also featured a 30’ lit Christmas tree, crafts and games for children, food trucks, and more.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net