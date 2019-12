The House of Zandra Rhodes holds ‘50 Fabulous Years’ luncheon event

The House of Zandra Rhodes presented “50 Fabulous Years,” a luncheon and rooftop terrace party Dec. 11 at the L’Auberge Del Mar celebrating five iconic decades of the fashion house of Zandra Rhodes.

The event featured a sneak preview of the upcoming documentary “Zandra with a Zee,” a presentation highlighting the most pivotal moments in Rhodes’ career, an exclusive live auction, and a live showing of one-of-a-kind vintage Zandra Rhodes garments.

