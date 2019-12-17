RSF Library Christmas Tea and Tree Raffle

The Rancho Santa Fe Library’s popular Christmas Tea and Tree Raffle took place Dec. 13. Attendees had the opportunity to decorate their own tabletop creation for the tree, wreath and Menorah raffle. The event also featured a performance by the Rowe School choir, holiday creations, music and treats. Proceeds from this event support children’s and teen’s activities.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

