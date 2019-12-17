RSF Historical Society Christmas Open House and Book Launch Party

1/10
Sophia Alsadek, Nadwa Dada, Carrie Woodland (McKenzie Images)
Joe Netter, Kristy Militello, Barb Netter, Eliz and Rob Ford, Ben Wylie (McKenzie Images)
Jane Woody, Victoria and Murray Hutchinson (McKenzie Images)
William McMullen, RSF Historical Society Treasurer Norma Wiberg, Holly Manion, Heather Manion (McKenzie Images)
Dennis Williams, Susan Greene, Karen Sobel (McKenzie Images)
Rhonda Schmid, Gina Vreeburg (McKenzie Images)
RSF Historical Society Treasurer Norma Wiberg, President John Vreeburg, Vice President Peggy Brooks, Secretary Betty Williams (McKenzie Images)
CM-Historical121219-09.jpg (McKenzie Images)
Author Roger Lindland signs a copy of his new book ‘A Rancho Santa Fe Sketchbook. An Artist’s View of Life in the Ranch’ with guests Jeanne Baker, Herbert and Joan Holmquist (McKenzie Images)
Jeanne Baker gets her book signed by author/illustrator/board member Roger Lindland (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Historical Society held its Christmas Open House and Book Launch Party Dec. 12 at La Flecha House. At the event, the RSF Historical Society introduced the latest book presented by the RSF Historical Society and the author of the book, Roger Kyle Lindland. The title of the book is “A Rancho Santa Fe Sketchbook, An Artist’s View of Life in the Ranch.” Visit www.ranchosantafehistoricalsociety.org
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com