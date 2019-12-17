Las Damas de Fairbanks Holiday Luncheon and Boutique

1/13
Las Damas board members standing: Karen Ziskin, Secretary Alexis Ranglas-Behseta, Diane Dale, Julie Feld, Vickie Hamilton, Kathy Charlton. Seated: Co-President Melia Fuller, Vice President Susan Thompson, Co-President Avril Hibberd, Treasurer Solveig Bassham (McKenzie Images)
DreamKeepers co-founder Pat Gregory, Stephanie, Natalie, Theresa, Tara, Angela, Jovy, DreamKeepers President Sandi Chenoweth (McKenzie Images)
Gillian Gillies, Lori Poleshuk, Las Damas Co-President Avril Hibberd, Marlene Garces, Marga Fernandez, Elizabeth Ruiz (McKenzie Images)
Rita Preston, Vanessa Lineberger, DreamKeepers board member Kaiti Tate, DreamKeepers co-founder Pat Gregory (McKenzie Images)
Jeannie Ranglas, Las Damas board Secretary/Dreamkeepers board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta (McKenzie Images)
Michelle Singh, Kris Crabs (McKenzie Images)
Las Damas board member Diane Dale, Amy Rose, Las Damas board member Vickie Hamilton, DreamKeepers board Secretary Debbie Weiner, Family Recovery Center Career Director Judy Ezratty, Donna Vance (McKenzie Images)
Eliza Friedman (JewelsWithAPurpose.com), Sandy Bertha (McKenzie Images)
Michelle Mirandon, TheSpiceWaySD.com owner Debbie Kornberg, Teri Naftalin (McKenzie Images)
Las Damas board member Karen Ziskin, Katherine Foster, Karen Abshier (McKenzie Images)
Roya Parviz and Cara Cook from Satori-Designs.com (McKenzie Images)
Diana Deering, Mornie Wolfson, Lydia Dunn (McKenzie Images)
Marissa Hemmings and Yuser Aldulaimi of Kendra Scott.com, LeeAnn Pusaterri, Christy Heymann (McKenzie Images)
Las Damas de Fairbanks hosted its Holiday Luncheon and Boutique Dec. 13 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Las Damas de Fairbanks will donate the proceeds of the luncheon to the clients and their families at the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, who are in recovery for alcohol and drug addiction.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com