24th Annual The Country Friends Holiday Tea

Amber Yoo (will chair CF’s 2020 Art of Fashion), Maggie Bobileff, Denise Hug, Deborah Cross (she and husband Les will be honorees at CF’s 2020 Art of Fashion), Andrea Naversen (Vincent Andrunas)
Debbie Murray (with Community Research Center, CF beneficiary); Cathe Robling, Elaine Boland, and Anna Breese (all are with Armed Services YMCA, CF beneficiary) (Vincent Andrunas)
Bibbi Herrmann, Carole Sachs, Barbara Brown, Edith Glassey (with Serving Seniors, CF beneficiary) (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Schafer (CF life member), Lisa Fisher, Sandra Maas, Carol Towne (Vincent Andrunas)
Leesa Davis, Bonnie Bernstein, Kelli Politoske, Lisa Sullivan (Vincent Andrunas)
Marilee Howe, Suzie Gore, Monica Bailey, Marian Crosser (Vincent Andrunas)
Toni Christiansen, Jeanne Chambers, Roseann Starr, Valerie Parker (Vincent Andrunas)
CM-RSF-CFHoliday2019-VPA_0034.jpg (Vincent Andrunas)
Roberta Arzola, Cheri Salyers, Terri Chivetta, Ginny Orchard (Vincent Andrunas)
The Country Friends organization held its 24th Annual Holiday Tea Dec. 11 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a two-course luncheon with dessert buffet, boutique shopping, opportunity prizes and more.
The Country Friends was formed in 1954 to provide crucial funding for San Diego County-based charities with the mission to help San Diegans “one hand at a time.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.
