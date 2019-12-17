24th Annual The Country Friends Holiday Tea

The Country Friends organization held its 24th Annual Holiday Tea Dec. 11 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a two-course luncheon with dessert buffet, boutique shopping, opportunity prizes and more.

The Country Friends was formed in 1954 to provide crucial funding for San Diego County-based charities with the mission to help San Diegans “one hand at a time.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com

