Village Church hosts Breakfast in Bethlehem

The Village Church held its popular holiday event Breakfast in Bethlehem Dec. 7. In addition to the breakfast, the morning included an interactive reading of the Christmas Story with Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. Following the story time, families also had the opportunity to craft their own Advent wreath, visit the petting zoo, and make an ornament for the Christmas tree. Visit villagechurch.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

