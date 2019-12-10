Miracle Babies 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose

Miracle Babies hosted its 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose Dec. 6 at Flower Hill Promenade.The event is a diaper drive to benefit families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The event included food and drinks, crafts for kids and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa. Guests were asked to bring a package of diapers to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes donated by local San Diego brands. The event was hosted by Carly Zuffinetti and Carly Kenihan.

Visit www.miraclebabies.org

