Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

R. Roger Rowe Elementary School hosts Grandparents and Special Friends Day

1/16
Linda O’Neill with Michelle, Olivia, Daniel, Courtney Murphy, Quinn, and Henry  (McKenzie Images)
2/16
Alycen Noon with Lily and Brandon, Dana Montgomery, Pam Rudisill  (McKenzie Images)
3/16
Barbara Hughes, Steven and Doris Hughes with Alexandra and Madison, Jerry Hughes  (McKenzie Images)
4/16
Polly Smith, Stacy and James Pennington with Cole, 5th grade teacher Miss Jessica Henke  (McKenzie Images)
5/16
Bonnie Kostecka and Curtis Kabat with Brando  (McKenzie Images)
6/16
Shirley Pidgeon with Jack  (McKenzie Images)
7/16
Rebecca and Ryan Lund with Chloe and Taylor  (McKenzie Images)
8/16
Sergio Blancas with Emily  (McKenzie Images)
9/16
Dieu and Pauline Nguyen with Tesla  (McKenzie Images)
10/16
Sue and Rob Shepherd with Ellie  (McKenzie Images)
11/16
Pooja Betra with Ayaan and Kairav, Ravi and Neelam Tandon  (McKenzie Images)
12/16
Mary Davies with Cassidy  (McKenzie Images)
13/16
Craig and Marsi Hauenstein with Jake and Ivy   (McKenzie Images)
14/16
Standing: Parent volunteer Karen Wheeler, parent volunteer chair Katrina Stainton. Seated: Volunteer Rebecca Cleary, parent volunteer Chantal Kimberlain with can symbolizing the last day of the food drive  (McKenzie Images)
15/16
Sean Crowley, Leslie Lemarie, Laurel Lemarie with Cara, Michelle Crowley, Kent Lemarie   (McKenzie Images)
16/16
Ilene Spear with Sophie  (McKenzie Images)
Dec. 3, 2019
11:01 AM
Share

R. Roger Rowe School held Grandparents and Special Friends Day on Nov. 22. In addition to grade-level performances, and performances by the school band and orchestra, guests had the opportunity to visit their children’s classrooms, to meet their teachers and see the work the students have been doing this year. Grandparents and Special Friends Day is supported by volunteers of the RSF Education Foundation. This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the district. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, ext. 208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement