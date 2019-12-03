R. Roger Rowe Elementary School hosts Grandparents and Special Friends Day

R. Roger Rowe School held Grandparents and Special Friends Day on Nov. 22. In addition to grade-level performances, and performances by the school band and orchestra, guests had the opportunity to visit their children’s classrooms, to meet their teachers and see the work the students have been doing this year. Grandparents and Special Friends Day is supported by volunteers of the RSF Education Foundation. This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the district. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, ext. 208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

