Helen Woodward Animal Center Frosty Farm

Helen Woodward Animal Center kicked off its popular “Frosty Farm” Dec. 1. Frosty Farm runs on Saturdays and Sundays. Winter daytime festivities on the weekend include an elf obstacle course, cookie decorating, face painting, hot chocolate, holiday music, holiday-themed craft-making, photo opportunities with fluffy, furry, feathery, and scaled friends, and a personal meet and greet with Santa Claus.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Frosty Farm” continues to run Saturday, Dec. 7, Sunday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 15, all from 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Frosty Farm, contact Santa’s Workshop (a.k.a the Education Department) at education@animalcenter.org or (858) 756-4117, ext. 318.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

