Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Helen Woodward Animal Center Frosty Farm

1/13
Celeste and Nicole Sample visit with Kronk the Alpaca and Emma Clarke  (Jon Clark)
2/13
Dylan Coughlin, Holly Weiss  (Jon Clark)
3/13
Kay Nguyen, Sophia Sonzeu  (Jon Clark)
4/13
Helen Woodward Animal Center will have a winter camp and several family fun days with the animals  (Jon Clark)
5/13
cm-hwwfrsty1219-014.JPG  (Jon Clark)
6/13
Fernandea Lopez with Squash, Jessica Gercke with Holly  (Jon Clark)
7/13
The Block family  (Jon Clark)
8/13
The Heimgartner family  (Jon Clark)
9/13
The Heimgartner family  (Jon Clark)
10/13
Dylan Coughlin, Holly Weiss  (Jon Clark)
11/13
Brigitte Hamm with Prancer, Alison Budelsky with Dasher and Jia Budelsky  (Jon Clark)
12/13
Kronk the alpaca with Emma Clarke  (Jon Clark)
13/13
The Hsu family  (Jon Clark)
Dec. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
Share

Helen Woodward Animal Center kicked off its popular “Frosty Farm” Dec. 1. Frosty Farm runs on Saturdays and Sundays. Winter daytime festivities on the weekend include an elf obstacle course, cookie decorating, face painting, hot chocolate, holiday music, holiday-themed craft-making, photo opportunities with fluffy, furry, feathery, and scaled friends, and a personal meet and greet with Santa Claus.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Frosty Farm” continues to run Saturday, Dec. 7, Sunday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 15, all from 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Frosty Farm, contact Santa’s Workshop (a.k.a the Education Department) at education@animalcenter.org or (858) 756-4117, ext. 318.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement