RSF Women’s Fund hosts United Nations diplomat at General Meeting

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held a General Meeting Nov. 22 at the RSF Golf Club. The event featured guest speaker Rebecca Reichmann Tavares, a United Nations diplomat who has worked extensively for several years promoting women’s rights and strengthening civil society in south Asia and Latin America.

While serving as a regional head in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Uruguay and Brazil, to name a few, she raised $28 million for UN programs. She has published extensively and received the Yale Women’s Impact Award in 2019.

For more information on RSF Women’s Fund, visit rsffoundation.org/rancho-santa-fe-womens-fund/

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com