RSF residents Jamie Carr and Ursula Kuster among 2020 Women of Dedication honorees

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) has announced the 2020 Women of Dedication, a dozen accomplished, philanthropic women chosen for their long volunteer service and commitment to community. The auxiliary recognized the women at its annual Presentation Tea, chaired by Patty Moises, on Nov. 15 at La Jolla Country Club.

The 2020 Women of Dedication include Rancho Santa Fe residents Jamie Carr and Ursula Kuster, as well as Lynne Doyle, Jackie Helm, Denise Jackson, Julie Novak, Ellen Moxham, Deborah Marengo, Esther Rodriguez, Roberta Tidmore, Wendy Urushima-Conn, and Danitza Villanueva.

The auxiliary, led by President Rosalie Gerevas, will celebrate the honorees at its 55th Anniversary Women of Dedication reception and luncheon on April 9 at the Marriott Marquis and San Diego Marina. The theme is 2020 Women of Vision: The Future of Philanthropy. Event co-chairs are Maggie Watkins, Kathryn Stephens and Andrea Naversen. Sandra Maas serves as emcee.

Proceeds from the event support many local service programs including help for the homeless, victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. (sdsawa.salvationarmy.org).

For more on RSF residents Jamie Carr and Ursula Kuster, see below:

Jamie Carr:

The word “idle” is not in Carr’s vocabulary. During every waking hour you’ll likely find her working to help inner-city kids excel, helping homeless people to obtain medical care for their pets, or supporting one of the many other social causes she holds dear. Carr coordinates fundraisers, oversees events, and gives time and energy to facilitate programs that help organizations function.

For 11 years Carr has served on the board of Nativity Prep Academy, an inner-city middle school that caters to very underserved students. She recently spearheaded a computer giveaway program for academy students and is now mentoring three students. Carr worked tirelessly to organize last year’s “Spring Fling,” Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual gala, and will do the same this year. She also helps raise funds to support the mobile van that makes monthly trips to the homeless to provide spay and neutering services, vaccinations, check-ups and provide general education about caring for pets.

As co-chair of Jewish Family Service’s galas these past two years, Carr helped secure more than $2.5 million to support the remarkable services JFS offers. She also is an “in the trenches” volunteer, serving dinner to the patrons in the JFS Safe Parking Program, which provides safe overnight parking for families living in their cars. Carr also serves on the board of the nonprofit’s car donation program (CARS).

Carr’s inspiration comes from her mother, a woman with a giving heart and open arms. Carr follows in her mother’s footsteps, passing on the importance of giving back to her two grown sons, Bryce and Tyler.

Ursula Wagstaff Kuster:

“Make a difference each day in someone’s life” is Kuster’s motto. Originally from Germany, Kuster and her late husband, Dieter, have been passionate about history, health and research into natural skin care through their company, CA Botana.

Long fascinated with how the United States was built on freedom, Kuster wants others to realize that becoming an American citizen is a privilege, not a right, and that the American Dream is attainable. Since becoming a citizen, Kuster has been passionate and actively engaged in politics, promoting an understanding of government and the political process through the organization she founded, Freedom Frontline.

She has volunteered countless hours to Feeding San Diego, collected pounds of trash to clean up local beaches, prepared care packages for military men and women serving overseas, and has pampered and empowered military wives through her “Day of Beauty” program.

Kuster teams up with charitable groups, generously donating Doctor D. Schwab skincare products to breast cancer survivors, burn victims, and many others. She also encourages and inspires high school and college students to achieve success in the business world through her company’s mentoring and internship programs.

Kuster has served on many boards and has received many awards, but humbly gives the credit to God, who, she believes, has a plan for everyone. She dedicates what she calls this “unexpected and deeply appreciated honor” to her late husband.

