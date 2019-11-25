RSF Literary Society presents ‘The Winter Soldier” author Daniel Mason

1/12
Standing: Dawn Ross, Jeanne Decker, Julie Pardee, Judy Rowles. Seated: Nicki Brandt, Marilyn Nolen, Lacy Logan (McKenzie Images)
RSF Literary Society President Candace Humber, author Daniel Mason, Northern Trust Events & Marketing Vice President Kelly Colvard (McKenzie Images)
Ellen Rindell, Pat Merino, Lori Shrader, John Grotting (McKenzie Images)
Janet Lawless Christ, Wendi Friedman, June Feldman (McKenzie Images)
Michelle Danson, Jill Stiker, Jennifer Fernandez, Becky McKinney, Alchera Ayyad (McKenzie Images)
Susan Hoehn, Sue and Duff Sanderson, Julie Klaus, Elizabeth Wohlford MacLeod (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Torrey Pines High School teacher Heather Lopez, Department Chair Lisa Callender, students Christine Tsu, Shonne Davis, Assistant Principal Michael Santos, Seated: Students Mariam Kharraz, Alyssa Baker, Maya White, author Daniel Mason, students Melody Abouzari, Emre Gumus, Lana Messenger (McKenzie Images)
Northern Trust Events & Marketing Vice President Kelly Colvard, Marketing Officer Mary Ferrari, Executive Assistant Kara Macias, Account Manager Elle Chanthavisouk, Senior Trust Advisor Jan Huerta, Senior Portfolio Manager John Peters (McKenzie Images)
Elissa Davis, Daryl Gelender, Terry Filice, Lynn Kaufman (McKenzie Images)
Suzette Fletcher, Marilyn Gosney, Marianne Maichen, Llyn Mallen (McKenzie Images)
Author Daniel Mason (McKenzie Images)
CM-Lit111919-12.JPG (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Literary Society hosted guest speaker Daniel Mason, author of “The Winter Soldier,” at a luncheon held Nov. 19 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar.The novel is an intricately crafted tale of a fledgling doctor from Vienna who, because of the exigencies of World War I, is sent to a hospital in the Carpathian mountains of Eastern Europe before he has received his credentials to practice medicine. For more, see the story on page A9.
The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust, the RSF Community Center and the RSF Review.
