‘Nordic Nights’ gala benefits Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute “Nordic Nights” gala took place Nov. 2 at Del Mar Country Club.

The event, which raises funds to help support critical biomedical research, featured great food and beverages, music, dancing and more.

For more information on the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, visit www.sbpdiscovery.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com