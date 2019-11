RSF Garden Club hosts ‘Moonlight Soirée’

The RSF Garden Club held Moonlight Soirée Nov. 12 in the Secret Garden. The event offered guests the opportunity to experience a mix of seasonal elixers, gastronomic adventures, a rich sampling of creations presented by a number of local entrepreneurs, a Moon Ceremony, a live sketch artist, “gardening by the moon,” live music and more. Guests also had the chance to learn more about the RSF Garden Club and its philanthropic commitment to sustainability.

