RSF Education Foundation hosts Annual Cap & Gown Reception

1/23
Marc and Kyri Van Hoose, host Kerry Vinci, Janet and Travis Markstein   (Jon Clark)
2/23
Chris and Ellie Stanton  (Jon Clark)
3/23
Paige and Andy Pennock  (Jon Clark)
4/23
Jeff Hogue, Marianna Moncreiff  (Jon Clark)
5/23
John and Michelle Tree  (Jon Clark)
6/23
Hosts Kerry and Tiffany Vinci  (Jon Clark)
7/23
Kali and Paul Kim  (Jon Clark)
8/23
Cindy Liu, Zheng Yuan, Tina Yu, Lily Mi  (Jon Clark)
9/23
Hosts Kerry and Tiffany Vinci  (Jon Clark)
10/23
Jee and Rocio Manghani  (Jon Clark)
11/23
Host Tiffany Vinci, Austin Whisenant  (Jon Clark)
12/23
RSF Education Foundation Annual Cap & Gown Reception   (Jon Clark)
13/23
Richard and Carrie Shen  (Jon Clark)
14/23
Tom Vieira, Sue Mandel, Anatam Kaur, Kamal Sahota  (Jon Clark)
15/23
John and Michelle Tree  (Jon Clark)
16/23
Karolyn Dorsee, Debbie Dorsee, David and Sue Mandel   (Jon Clark)
17/23
Kate Butler, Tom Vieira, Anatam Kaur, Kamal Sahota  (Jon Clark)
18/23
Steph Walker, Hazel Bentinck  (Jon Clark)
19/23
Sameer and Rosemarie Rohatagi, Cheryl and Chris Salmen  (Jon Clark)
20/23
Megan and Seth Loh, Carrie and John Galipault  (Jon Clark)
21/23
Heather Wilson, Bjarte Rene  (Jon Clark)
22/23
Rose and Jason Harkins  (Jon Clark)
23/23
Mark Collins, superintendent Donna Tripi, Caspar Bentinck  (Jon Clark)
Nov. 19, 2019
10:36 AM
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 16. The evening, a luau theme, was hosted by Kerry and Tiffany Vinci at their home in Rancho Santa Fe. The event recognizes Rancho Santa Fe School District parents who make a philanthropic contribution per child at the Cap & Gown level or higher. This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the RSF School District. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141 x208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

