RSF Education Foundation hosts Annual Cap & Gown Reception

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 16. The evening, a luau theme, was hosted by Kerry and Tiffany Vinci at their home in Rancho Santa Fe. The event recognizes Rancho Santa Fe School District parents who make a philanthropic contribution per child at the Cap & Gown level or higher. This year the Foundation has pledged to raise $1 million for the RSF School District. RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141 x208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

