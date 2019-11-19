‘Boutique Chabad’ of RSF celebrates Bar Mitzvah Anniverary

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF held its Bar Mitzvah Anniversary celebration Nov. 12 with hundreds of guests and honorees in attendance at The Inn at RSF. “We are a boutique Chabad - where everyone is a diamond. We could not celebrate this milestone in any other way!” said Rabbi Levi Raskin.

Guests were treated to five-star French kosher cuisine, surprise gifts at each seat, and an electrifying sensational musical performance by newly released universal artist Shulem Lemmer. Lemmer started with his heartwarming rendition of “G-d bless America” in honor of Jonathan Morales, the off-duty Border Patrol agent who heroically fought the shooter while praying at services at Chabad of Poway last Passover. At the event Morales was honored with the Shillman Maccabi award and was given a standing ovation for his heroism.

District Attorney Summer Stephan addressed the attendees as well with a warm message of support for the Jewish community throughout San Diego.

Honorary co-chairs of the event were Dr. Bob and Mao Shillman and Charles and Randi Wax, strong supporters of Chabad RSF since its foundation in 2006. Honored guests Mike, Mark and Liz Greenhill flew in to dedicate the Fraida Cameron RSF Hebrew School of the Arts.

Eldest guest Dr. Eva Eger shared words of inspiration and mazal tov for the achievement. Chabad RSF is now officially an adult and is excited to bring many more memorable programs and services to the RSF community with plans for future growth. Join their many classes and events to get a taste of the joy and warmth boutique Chabad of RSF has to offer. Visit www.jewishrsf.com

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

