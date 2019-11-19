Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
‘Boutique Chabad’ of RSF celebrates Bar Mitzvah Anniverary

Rabbi Levi and Devorah Raskin with Chaya, Dena, and Mussi, Mark and Elizabeth Greenhill, Michael Greenhill  (McKenzie Images)
Kevin and Tali Bercovitz  (McKenzie Images)
Jonathan Morales, Barry Soper, Jordan Marks, Kristal Jabara   (McKenzie Images)
Samantha and Allan Spiwak  (McKenzie Images)
Dr. Jack Wasserman and Tommie Juditz, Katrina and Sharone Ody  (McKenzie Images)
Antony and Aimee Novom  (McKenzie Images)
San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, honorary co-chair Dr. Bob Shillman, Rabbi Levi Raskin   (McKenzie Images)
Adele Saleh, Cynthia Stern, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Bernie and Margy Salzberg  (McKenzie Images)
Igal and Sharrone Michel, David Lipsitz and Tammy Stevenson  (McKenzie Images)
Honorary Co-Chairs Charles and Randi Wax, Dr. Bob and Mao Shillman   (McKenzie Images)
Guests at the gala  (McKenzie Images)
Nov. 19, 2019
10:27 AM
Chabad Jewish Center of RSF held its Bar Mitzvah Anniversary celebration Nov. 12 with hundreds of guests and honorees in attendance at The Inn at RSF. “We are a boutique Chabad - where everyone is a diamond. We could not celebrate this milestone in any other way!” said Rabbi Levi Raskin.

Guests were treated to five-star French kosher cuisine, surprise gifts at each seat, and an electrifying sensational musical performance by newly released universal artist Shulem Lemmer. Lemmer started with his heartwarming rendition of “G-d bless America” in honor of Jonathan Morales, the off-duty Border Patrol agent who heroically fought the shooter while praying at services at Chabad of Poway last Passover. At the event Morales was honored with the Shillman Maccabi award and was given a standing ovation for his heroism.

District Attorney Summer Stephan addressed the attendees as well with a warm message of support for the Jewish community throughout San Diego.

Honorary co-chairs of the event were Dr. Bob and Mao Shillman and Charles and Randi Wax, strong supporters of Chabad RSF since its foundation in 2006. Honored guests Mike, Mark and Liz Greenhill flew in to dedicate the Fraida Cameron RSF Hebrew School of the Arts.

Eldest guest Dr. Eva Eger shared words of inspiration and mazal tov for the achievement. Chabad RSF is now officially an adult and is excited to bring many more memorable programs and services to the RSF community with plans for future growth. Join their many classes and events to get a taste of the joy and warmth boutique Chabad of RSF has to offer. Visit www.jewishrsf.com

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

