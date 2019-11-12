Vision of Children Foundation benefit features The Temptations

1/24
The Temptations in concert (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael and Cathy Brown, Terry Andrews, Judith Adler, Monica Zepeda, Doug Bakan (Vincent Andrunas)
Sergio and Debora Farber, Jacki Johnson and Dr. Ken Widder (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Ingrid Mermerech, Eliza Friedman, Patti and Coop Cooprider (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessica Mattes, Scott Thorogood, Reena Horowitz, James Williams, Drs. Frank and Sandra Coufal (she’s event co-chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Jackson, Gloria Trantham, Sherrie Napierskie, Bill and Rosie O’Brien, Linda and Larry Alessio (Vincent Andrunas)
The Temptations: Ron Tyson, Dr. Otis Williams, Terry Weeks, Willie Green Jr. (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Robinson, Ann and Ben Giangiulio, Nena Haskins (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary and Maggie Bobileff, Coral and Patrick Johnson (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen and Rachel Sotoloff, Lisa and Jeff Scott (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Rocio Flynn, Dr. John Reed and Muffy Walker, Michael and Carla Kirby (Vincent Andrunas)
Harry and Valerie Cooper, Judy and Lou Ferrero (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Sandra Coufal (event co-chair), Allison Williams (co-chair), Vivian and Sam Hardage (VoC founders), Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, (co-chair), Katherine “Annie” Finch (co-chair), Jana Peck Stoiber (co-chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Walter and Lola Green, Rosalie and Ron Gerevas (Vincent Andrunas)
Karolyn Dorsee, Barbara and Phil Huffman, Maureen and Ron McMahon (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Susan Hoehn, Sheryl and Bob Scarano, Sue and John Major (Vincent Andrunas)
Brice Jones, Yenny West, Stephanie Hanson, Drs. Greg and Stacy Ostrow, Steve Toal (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Paige Huffman, Marina and Rafael Pastor (Vincent Andrunas)
Chase Hardage, Maria Delgado, Kristi Pieper, Christian Guardino (Vision Hero last year; singer) (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron Wilson, Lynne Wheeler, Rhonda Wilson, Dr. Steve Wheeler (Vincent Andrunas)
Supporters of the Vision of Children Foundation enjoyed a special evening Nov. 10 at “A Night for Sight” featuring entertainment legends The Temptations. The event was held at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. The evening also included a dinner, silent auction, cocktail reception, live auction and other entertainment.
Funds raised at the event will benefit the Vision of Children Foundation, established in 1991 to support research and projects focused on treating and eradicating genetic vision disorders, as well as to support family members and children with hereditary blindness. www.visionofchildren.org
