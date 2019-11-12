Vision of Children Foundation benefit features The Temptations

Supporters of the Vision of Children Foundation enjoyed a special evening Nov. 10 at “A Night for Sight” featuring entertainment legends The Temptations. The event was held at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. The evening also included a dinner, silent auction, cocktail reception, live auction and other entertainment.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Vision of Children Foundation, established in 1991 to support research and projects focused on treating and eradicating genetic vision disorders, as well as to support family members and children with hereditary blindness. www.visionofchildren.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

