Lizzie Hatton, Willy Beeman, Madison DeGraan, Brooke De Graan (McKenzie Images)
Susan Williams, Cece Ozar, Patty Bruttan, Marcelle Samakosky, Tina Serrano (McKenzie Images)
Quinn Patterson, Alyssa Pederson, Melissa Pederson, Jocelyn Dunham, Kira Shamhart (McKenzie Images)
Jenna Medearis, Carole Markstein (McKenzie Images)
Grandpa Terry Cook, Taylan (on horse), Payton, Olivia, Faythlyn (McKenzie Images)
Catherine Nicholas, Sally Seitz, Lexi Kurn, Kelsey Conger, Friends of San Pasqual Academy President Joan Scott (McKenzie Images)
Alison Dorvillier, David Nicklin, Jennifer Van Galder (McKenzie Images)
Chris Kleber, Arie Van Vugt, Carmel and Dave Fleck (McKenzie Images)
Annie Merson, Erin Hawk, Diana Cooper, Urmila (McKenzie Images)
Rider in the team penning demonstration (McKenzie Images)
Rider in the team penning demonstration (McKenzie Images)
Sture Johanson, David Anderson, Suzanne and Craig Clarke (McKenzie Images)
Catherine Nicholas, Franci Free (McKenzie Images)
Paul Ecke III, Peter Mossy (McKenzie Images)
Rider in the team penning demonstration (McKenzie Images)
Rider in the team penning demonstration (McKenzie Images)
Friends of San Pasqual Academy held “Teens, Jeans and Dreams” Nov. 2 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Teens, Jeans and Dreams is a team penning competition, involving cows and riders, that raises funds to help assist Friends of San Pasqual Academy to continue to care for the foster students who live and attend school at San Pasqual Academy. Visit www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com