National Charity League San Diego del Norte Chapter presents ‘Passport to Fashion’

The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) hosted its annual fashion show featuring the Class of 2022 sophomore Ticktockers at the Cape Rey Hilton. The event was chaired by Patronesses, Amanda Clardy and Jennifer Finley, and produced by Kristi Brooks.

Attended by more than 400 friends and family, 22 Ticktockers and eight male friends modeled fashions from Bloomingdale’s Fashion Valley and jewelry by Kendra Scott. Make-up courtesy of Trish McEvoy and Palomar Cosmetology School. The Class of 2022 Ticktockers attend Cathedral Catholic High School, Santa Fe Christian School, The Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School.

The mission of National Charity League is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences. The purpose of the NCL fashion show is to train the 10th grade class in poise, personal style and stage presence in order to prepare them for future job interviews, presentations, appearances and large social events.

Amanda Clardy, fashion show co-chair, stated, “Through this journey, we have seen girls become more confident and bold. Often, you don’t have the opportunity to be in front of a large audience until you’re in the corporate world when the stakes are much higher. This show gives the girls that opportunity early on, allowing them to overcome some of their fears in front of an encouraging and supportive audience.”

The San Diego del Norte Chapter is currently in the process of its Membership Drive for the Class of 2026. The prospective new member coffee will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Nicole Brewer, VP membership, at membershipsandiegodelnorte@nclonline.org or visit www.nclsandiegodelnorte.org

Photos by Mckenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

