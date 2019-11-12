Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

National Charity League San Diego del Norte Chapter presents ‘Passport to Fashion’

1/31
Ava Westfall, Grace Tecca, Emily Abts, Georgia Kimmel, Isabelle Mossy, Mirabella Nichols  (McKenzie Images)
2/31
NCL girls having fun!  (McKenzie Images)
3/31
John and Temi Flannery, Davis and Susanne Hill, Steve Nohlgren, Val and Jack McLaughlin  (McKenzie Images)
4/31
Event escorts and models Ian, Will, Phoenix, Shane, Hunter, Lucius, Drew, Rhett  (McKenzie Images)
5/31
Event co-chairs Amanda Clardy and Jennifer Finley  (McKenzie Images)
6/31
Class of 2024 Tictockers  (McKenzie Images)
7/31
Jenna, Mia, Emory  (McKenzie Images)
8/31
Lauren, Sophia, Kaitlin, Lucy  (McKenzie Images)
9/31
Heather Scherer, Anne Kimmel, Mary Mims, Michelle MacDonald, Jamie Kotsay, Vanessa Mossy  (McKenzie Images)
10/31
Audrey Buchner, Sandy Mossy, Vanessa Mossy  (McKenzie Images)
11/31
Vice President Membership Nicole Brewer with Alexandra (2023), Beth Taich with Mary (2024) President Kim Baglio with Natalie (2024)  (McKenzie Images)
12/31
CM-NCL111019-28.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
13/31
Event co-chairs Amanda Clardy and Jennifer Finley  (McKenzie Images)
14/31
CM-NCL111019-25.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
15/31
CM-NCL111019-24.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
16/31
CM-NCL111019-21.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
17/31
CM-NCL111019-20.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
18/31
Lisa Morea with Stella and Carmen  (McKenzie Images)
19/31
CM-NCL111019-22.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
20/31
Stephanie Kourie and Evangelique, Ella, Natalia, Lindsay and Anne Ruh   (McKenzie Images)
21/31
CM-NCL111019-31.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
22/31
CM-NCL111019-26.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
23/31
Ellie, Kimberly, Lauren, Lauren, Lucy, Laney  (McKenzie Images)
24/31
Class of 2024 Tictockers  (McKenzie Images)
25/31
CM-NCL111019-27.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
26/31
CM-NCL111019-23.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
27/31
Audrey Buchner, Sandy Mossy, Vanessa Mossy  (McKenzie Images)
28/31
CM-NCL111019-29.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
29/31
CM-NCL111019-30.JPG  (McKenzie Images)
30/31
Event co-chairs Amanda Clardy and Jennifer Finley  (McKenzie Images)
31/31
Lauren, Sophia, Kaitlin, Lucy  (McKenzie Images)
Nov. 12, 2019
12:59 PM
Share

The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) hosted its annual fashion show featuring the Class of 2022 sophomore Ticktockers at the Cape Rey Hilton. The event was chaired by Patronesses, Amanda Clardy and Jennifer Finley, and produced by Kristi Brooks.

Attended by more than 400 friends and family, 22 Ticktockers and eight male friends modeled fashions from Bloomingdale’s Fashion Valley and jewelry by Kendra Scott. Make-up courtesy of Trish McEvoy and Palomar Cosmetology School. The Class of 2022 Ticktockers attend Cathedral Catholic High School, Santa Fe Christian School, The Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School.

The mission of National Charity League is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences. The purpose of the NCL fashion show is to train the 10th grade class in poise, personal style and stage presence in order to prepare them for future job interviews, presentations, appearances and large social events.

Amanda Clardy, fashion show co-chair, stated, “Through this journey, we have seen girls become more confident and bold. Often, you don’t have the opportunity to be in front of a large audience until you’re in the corporate world when the stakes are much higher. This show gives the girls that opportunity early on, allowing them to overcome some of their fears in front of an encouraging and supportive audience.”

Advertisement

The San Diego del Norte Chapter is currently in the process of its Membership Drive for the Class of 2026. The prospective new member coffee will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Nicole Brewer, VP membership, at membershipsandiegodelnorte@nclonline.org or visit www.nclsandiegodelnorte.org

Photos by Mckenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement