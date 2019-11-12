1/22
Michael Barnett, Kevin Karpe, Albert Costa (Jon Clark)
Tanya Griffiths, Eliza Friedman (Jon Clark)
Rick Huffman, Michele Ryan, Tim Ryan, Mike Griffiths (Jon Clark)
Ben and Anne Bosanac (Jon Clark)
Renderings of the Casa de Amparo Expansion Project (Jon Clark)
Stephanie Hanson, Leyla Badiozamani, Yenny West (Jon Clark)
Dawn Leeds, Dave and Darla Allen, Ken Sanger (Jon Clark)
Table settings for the Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball Gala (Jon Clark)
Sharen Costa, Sheri Hallis (Jon Clark)
Honorary Chair for the Gala, Gregory Frey Jr. and his wife Melissa (Jon Clark)
Liese Cornwell (Bd Member), Chelle Sutyak (Associate Exec Dir), Jeff Schuyler (Jon Clark)
Jim Grant, Rosanna Salcedo, Mary Rea, Gigi Cramer, Kayleen Huffman (Board Chairman) (Jon Clark)
Carolyn Konecki, Maru Hyndman (Jon Clark)
Michelle Schlekewey, Jen Edwards, Tricia Trupiano, Honorary Chair Gregory Frey and his mother Maureen Frey (Jon Clark)
Guest speaker Dustin Plantholt, founder of LifeÕs Tough Media (Jon Clark)
Sue Schuller, Melissa Frey, Heather Harvey, Barbara Allman (Jon Clark)
Board members Sharon and Jerry Stein (Jon Clark)
Robert Albrow and Donna Duvall (Jon Clark)
Eric Bartlett, Lila and Edward Rosario (Jon Clark)
Madeline Rippo, Diane Stocking (Jon Clark)
Justin Jackson, Kimberly McLeod (Jon Clark)
Casa de Amparo silent auction items (Jon Clark)
The 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala took place Nov. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This event is Casa de Amparo’s largest and highest profile fundraising event and all proceeds will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s programs which treat and prevent child abuse and neglect.
The event included include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Pamplemousse Grille, music and entertainment by The Kicks, a live auction and more.
The nonprofit organization annually serves over 1,000 Casa kids, from prenatal to 25 years old, as well as 950 families, through integrated trauma-informed programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships. Visit www.casadeamparo.org.
