The 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala took place Nov. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This event is Casa de Amparo’s largest and highest profile fundraising event and all proceeds will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s programs which treat and prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event included include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Pamplemousse Grille, music and entertainment by The Kicks, a live auction and more.

The nonprofit organization annually serves over 1,000 Casa kids, from prenatal to 25 years old, as well as 950 families, through integrated trauma-informed programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships. Visit www.casadeamparo.org.

Photos by Jon Clark


