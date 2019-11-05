Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF Rotary Club Halloween Party & Costume Contest

Robin Chappelow, Social Committee co-chair Jerah Payne, host Denise Stein  (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Heather Manion, Luis Carranza. Seated: RSF Rotary President Eli and Lori Feghali   (McKenzie Images)
Hosts Andy and Denise Stein  (McKenzie Images)
Judy and Steve Rowles   (McKenzie Images)
Amy Scruggs-Galvan and Brad Galvan (fourth place costume winners)  (McKenzie Images)
Suzan and Jeff Isber  (McKenzie Images)
First place best costume winners Dan and Norma Wiberg   (McKenzie Images)
Laura MacKinnon, Sofia Alsadek  (McKenzie Images)
Bob Stefanko, Paulette Britton  (McKenzie Images)
Social Committee members Samantha Binkley, co-chair Sophia Alsadek, co-chair Jerah Payne, Jill Stiker  (McKenzie Images)
Joaquin Aganza and Roshanak Clune  (McKenzie Images)
Susan and Eamon Callahan  (McKenzie Images)
Amy Wynne, Susanne Stevens  (McKenzie Images)
Cinda Lucas, Sue Graham, Carrie Woodland, Terry Andrews  (McKenzie Images)
Sarah Isgur, Caitlin Larkin, Doris Lew, Tracy Hanak, Laura MacKinnon (third place costume winner)  (McKenzie Images)
Nov. 5, 2019
9:56 AM
Creative costumes competed for top prizes at the RSF Rotary Club’s annual Halloween Party & Costume Contest held Oct. 30 at the home of Denise Stein.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

