RSF Big Band Fall Concert

Vocalist Marie Addario (McKenzie Images)
Guests in attendance (McKenzie Images)
Jeff and Christy Wilson, Bonnie Colbourne, Dave Stubbs, Jim and Alyce Ashcraft (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Margo Atkins, Kathy Giovenco. Seated: Robert and Bibbi Herrmann, Skip Atkins, John Giovenco (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Dr. Donald and Patty Brandon, Virginia Chasey, Dr. Dee Silver, Nick Dieterich. Seated: Rosemary and Kent Colliander, Gloria McColl Powell, Brett Dieterich (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Marlena Brown, Gary Vandenberg. Seated: Lucille Lindsey, Kathleen Urquhart, Jeff Brown (McKenzie Images)
Rancho Santa Fe Big Band Conductor Dave Murray, Events & Publicity/Vocalist Marie Addario and Producer Dom Addario (McKenzie Images)
George and Sally Delafield, Sandy and Rick Kay, Mary Lee Delafield, Don Carlson (McKenzie Images)
Vocalist Marie Addario (McKenzie Images)
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band (McKenzie Images)
Trish and Mike Kimball, Martha and Bill Tyson (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Ed and Beatrice Coffey, Brad and Amy Galvan, Tom Hoffman. Seated: Gail and Chuck Kendall, Mary Ann Smith, Nanci Hoffman (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Big Band 17-piece swing orchestra held its Fall Concert Nov. 3 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall.
The Rancho Santa Big Band performs music from the “Swing Era.” The orchestra was conceived by former band director, the late Professor Jack Wheaton, along with producer and trumpet player Dominick Addario, MD and is in its 19th year. For more information, visit rsfbb.com.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com